Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 459,575 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $37,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 48,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after acquiring an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $160.52 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

