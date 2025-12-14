Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Desjardins cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.6%

About Spartan Delta

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

