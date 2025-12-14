Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 20,926 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,926 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $57,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $300.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $316.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.55 and a 200-day moving average of $278.24. The company has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

