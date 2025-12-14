Head to Head Survey: Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and Pivotal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 1 0 2 2 3.00 Pivotal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Pivotal Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pivotal Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Pivotal Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.77 million ($0.30) -3.60 Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Pivotal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -217.53% -153.67% Pivotal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Pivotal Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Pivotal Therapeutics

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels. The company also offers OMAZEN for the maintenance of good health through elevating Omega-3 fatty acid levels. In addition, the company develops Benefishial product line for overall health, cardiovascular health, prenatal health, toddler’s health, child’s health, and pet’s health. Further, it is developing PVT-100 indicated for the stabilization of vulnerable plaque in patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy. Pivotal Therapeutics Inc. sells VASCAZEN in the United States and OMAZEN in Canada. The company is headquartered in Woodbridge, Canada.

