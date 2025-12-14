Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) vs. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Salesforce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 17.91% 14.41% 8.89% Wetouch Technology 17.10% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $37.90 billion 6.49 $6.20 billion $7.49 35.03 Wetouch Technology $42.28 million 0.50 $6.03 million $0.62 2.84

This table compares Salesforce and Wetouch Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Salesforce has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Salesforce and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 13 28 1 2.67 Wetouch Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Salesforce currently has a consensus price target of $326.46, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Salesforce beats Wetouch Technology on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

