Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $69.50 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,392 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $69,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $78.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

