Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.7333.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHA shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chagee in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Chagee Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CHA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. Chagee has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $450.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.31 million.

Chagee Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Chagee’s dividend payout ratio is 98.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chagee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Chagee by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chagee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chagee by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 669,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

