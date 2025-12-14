Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

INVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Innoviva from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 14.12. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.62. Innoviva had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.