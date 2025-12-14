Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.45. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $241.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Priority Technology by 57.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Priority Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Priority Technology by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

