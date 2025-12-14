United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) vs. DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG – Get Free Report) and DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Resource Holdings Group and DPM Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get United Resource Holdings Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DPM Metals $606.99 million 10.75 $235.88 million $1.74 16.90

Analyst Recommendations

DPM Metals has higher revenue and earnings than United Resource Holdings Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Resource Holdings Group and DPM Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Resource Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 DPM Metals 0 1 3 4 3.38

Given United Resource Holdings Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Resource Holdings Group is more favorable than DPM Metals.

Profitability

This table compares United Resource Holdings Group and DPM Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Resource Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A DPM Metals 39.03% 22.84% 19.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of United Resource Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DPM Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DPM Metals beats United Resource Holdings Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Resource Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining, and milling operations in the United States. It is also involved in the procurement and acceleration of equity positions in small and mid-sized companies. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About DPM Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for United Resource Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Resource Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.