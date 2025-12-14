Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Inter & Co. Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Inter & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

INTR opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Inter & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Inter & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.