Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of UBS Group worth $89,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,878,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448,219 shares in the last quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD now owns 48,117,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,595,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,669 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in UBS Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,346,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,744 shares during the period.

UBS stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

