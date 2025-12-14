36,662 Shares in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF $PSTP Purchased by Evolution Wealth Management Inc.

Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF comprises about 1.5% of Evolution Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTP. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Planwiser Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planwiser Financial LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSTP opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

