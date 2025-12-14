Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,425,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 2.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.76% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $503,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

CM stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.