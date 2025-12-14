Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $191,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PH stock opened at $884.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.12. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $908.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.50.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

