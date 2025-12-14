Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 23,549 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Weiss Ratings raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $92.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

