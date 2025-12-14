Evolution Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.7% of Evolution Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 70.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $221,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 3.7%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (BATS:DAPR)

