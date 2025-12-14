Evolution Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.7% of Evolution Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 70.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $221,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

