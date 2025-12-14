Evolution Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,000. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF makes up 7.0% of Evolution Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.18% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 617,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

