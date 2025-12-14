Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

In related news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $3,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,720.96. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,784,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 451,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,032.28. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 328,035 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,120,000 after buying an additional 592,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,062 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 20.2% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,199,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,388,000 after purchasing an additional 537,839 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ APLD opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

