331,643 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 331,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3,595.7% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,377,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,153,000 after buying an additional 3,286,352 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,317,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,484 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,335,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,555,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.