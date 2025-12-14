AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $362.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $381.0625.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Bank of America started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research set a $365.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. The trade was a 25.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.37, for a total value of $127,428.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,471. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,739 shares of company stock worth $1,350,585 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. AeroVironment has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.08.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

