Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.5375.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Lucid Group stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lucid Group by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lucid Group by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,740,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

