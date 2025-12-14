Contrasting Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) and Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) and Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Remy Cointreau and Heineken, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Remy Cointreau alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remy Cointreau 3 2 1 1 2.00 Heineken 0 0 3 3 3.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Heineken”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remy Cointreau $1.06 billion 2.13 $130.21 million N/A N/A Heineken $38.91 billion 1.19 $1.06 billion N/A N/A

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau.

Risk and Volatility

Remy Cointreau has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heineken has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Remy Cointreau and Heineken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remy Cointreau N/A N/A N/A Heineken N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Remy Cointreau pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Summary

Heineken beats Remy Cointreau on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remy Cointreau

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands. The company offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, cafes, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants. Heineken N.V. was incorporated in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.