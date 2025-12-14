Reviewing UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) & Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) and UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and UCB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 1,097.10 -$98.33 million ($2.70) -3.62 UCB $6.66 billion N/A $1.15 billion N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Lexeo Therapeutics.

Lexeo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UCB has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and UCB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -90.49% -70.86% UCB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lexeo Therapeutics and UCB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 1 0 8 0 2.78 UCB 0 1 0 1 3.00

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 90.63%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than UCB.

Summary

UCB beats Lexeo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies. It also offers Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Bimzelx for treating plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and axial spondyloarthritis; and Fintepla to treat Dravet syndrome. In addition, the company is involved in developing rozanolixizumab and Zilbrisq to treat myasthenia gravis; dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; fenfluramine to treat CDKL5 deficiency disorder; doxecitine for TK2 deficiency disorder; STACCATO alprazolam for stereotypical prolonged seizures; bepranemab to treat Alzheimer's disease; minzasolmin and UCB0222 for Parkinson's disease; and UCB1381 and UCB9741 for atropic dermatitis. Further, it engages in contract manufacturing activities. UCB SA has collaboration agreements with Amgen, Biogen, Roche/Genentech, Novartis, and Otsuka. The company was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

