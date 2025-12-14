Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $74.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.8889.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Victory Capital stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $65,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.