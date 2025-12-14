Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 18,935 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE CMG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

