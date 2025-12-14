Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,844 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.