Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,788 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,407,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,196,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,322,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,086.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,093,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

