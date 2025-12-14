Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,903.5% during the second quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0%

TLT opened at $87.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.3206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

