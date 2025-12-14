China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,780 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Novartis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.75.

Novartis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NVS stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $279.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $14.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

