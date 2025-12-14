Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Centene has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 455.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 11,011.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

