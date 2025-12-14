China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 55,348 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 91,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.27, for a total transaction of $4,512,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at $29,517,119.43. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 60,328 shares of company stock valued at $27,288,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $489.00 price target (up previously from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $570.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.71.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $397.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,656.46 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

