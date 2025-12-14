China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,489,675,000 after buying an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,247 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,652,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1%

ADSK opened at $297.64 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 target price on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Arete Research upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.77.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

