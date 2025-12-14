America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price target on America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, America Movil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

Get America Movil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. America Movil has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that America Movil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of America Movil in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in America Movil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in America Movil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in America Movil by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in America Movil during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America Movil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.