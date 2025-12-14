Cypress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Cypress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,654 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

