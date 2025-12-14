Claris Financial LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Claris Financial LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

