Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is Cypress Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of Cypress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cypress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.84.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.