China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,499,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $741.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $790.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $767.00 to $768.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $1,057.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

