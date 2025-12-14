Claris Financial LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.5532 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

