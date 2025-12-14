Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on California Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of CRC opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. California Resources has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 10.60%.The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in California Resources by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in California Resources by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

