BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.

CSTL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $38.63 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $166,976.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,890.10. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,695 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $203,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,558.92. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $1,091,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 80.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

