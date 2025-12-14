Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC set a $169.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Chevron by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

