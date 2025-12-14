64,377 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF $TLTW Acquired by Claris Financial LLC

Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Claris Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLTW. Luminist Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,153,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

TLTW opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.