Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $4.85 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $793,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,793,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPLV opened at $71.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.