Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 939 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 641.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $491,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.7%

NOC opened at $569.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.05. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $580.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.