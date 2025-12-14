Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 120.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 199.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. Lennar Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $156.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

