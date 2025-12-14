Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,345 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 0.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,808,270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,256,000 after buying an additional 816,334 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 399.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 966,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,552,000 after acquiring an additional 773,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,168,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,023,000 after acquiring an additional 717,551 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $187.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

