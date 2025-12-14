The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8%

BA stock opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.12. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

