Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,770 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ARM by 41.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,684 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 309,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 139.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 805,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.16. The company has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 4.23.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.81%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

