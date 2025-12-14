Forefront Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,845 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Forefront Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Forefront Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $471.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

